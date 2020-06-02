All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 21 2019

8536 Charleston Ave.

8536 Charleston Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8536 Charleston Avenue, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Southgate

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice 2 Story 4 Bedroom home in Crowley ISD - Very nice 2 story home with all new paint. All 4 bedrooms are upstairs which includes the master but master is split off from the other 3. The master bedroom is overly large and includes a sitting area. Downstairs you will find the spacious living area with fireplace along with the kitchen and bathroom. The main living areas have plank while there is carpet in the bedrooms. Home is all electric. Yard is fenced. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent. Need good rental and no bad in last 5 years to qualify. New photos soon.

(RLNE3139444)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8536 Charleston Ave. have any available units?
8536 Charleston Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 8536 Charleston Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
8536 Charleston Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8536 Charleston Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8536 Charleston Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 8536 Charleston Ave. offer parking?
No, 8536 Charleston Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 8536 Charleston Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8536 Charleston Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8536 Charleston Ave. have a pool?
No, 8536 Charleston Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 8536 Charleston Ave. have accessible units?
No, 8536 Charleston Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 8536 Charleston Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8536 Charleston Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8536 Charleston Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8536 Charleston Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

