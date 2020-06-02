8536 Charleston Ave.

Amenities

Nice 2 Story 4 Bedroom home in Crowley ISD - Very nice 2 story home with all new paint. All 4 bedrooms are upstairs which includes the master but master is split off from the other 3. The master bedroom is overly large and includes a sitting area. Downstairs you will find the spacious living area with fireplace along with the kitchen and bathroom. The main living areas have plank while there is carpet in the bedrooms. Home is all electric. Yard is fenced. No smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app. $45 app fee. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent. Need good rental and no bad in last 5 years to qualify. New photos soon.



