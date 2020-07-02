8525 Meadow Sweet

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room

Beautiful 3 bed, 3 bath, 2 living & 2 dining home close to Chisolm Trail Pkwy. 2nd living upstairs can be used as media or game room or bedroom as there is a full bathroom. Large kitchen w stainless appliance, decorative lighting, walk in pantry, granite w tile backsplash & island breakfast bar open to the informal dining w bay window & door to back porch, also open to living room with gas log fireplace & decorative ceilings. Tile in kitchen, informal living, all baths & hallway. Master has bay window, bath w garden tub, sep tiled shower, walk in closet & custom vanity w dual sinks & marble top. Crown molding & antique hardware throughout. Landscaped yard w palm trees.