All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 8525 Meadow Sweet.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
8525 Meadow Sweet
Last updated August 27 2019 at 6:49 AM

8525 Meadow Sweet

8525 Meadow Sweet Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8525 Meadow Sweet Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Primrose Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
Beautiful 3 bed, 3 bath, 2 living & 2 dining home close to Chisolm Trail Pkwy. 2nd living upstairs can be used as media or game room or bedroom as there is a full bathroom. Large kitchen w stainless appliance, decorative lighting, walk in pantry, granite w tile backsplash & island breakfast bar open to the informal dining w bay window & door to back porch, also open to living room with gas log fireplace & decorative ceilings. Tile in kitchen, informal living, all baths & hallway. Master has bay window, bath w garden tub, sep tiled shower, walk in closet & custom vanity w dual sinks & marble top. Crown molding & antique hardware throughout. Landscaped yard w palm trees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8525 Meadow Sweet have any available units?
8525 Meadow Sweet doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8525 Meadow Sweet have?
Some of 8525 Meadow Sweet's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8525 Meadow Sweet currently offering any rent specials?
8525 Meadow Sweet is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8525 Meadow Sweet pet-friendly?
No, 8525 Meadow Sweet is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8525 Meadow Sweet offer parking?
No, 8525 Meadow Sweet does not offer parking.
Does 8525 Meadow Sweet have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8525 Meadow Sweet does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8525 Meadow Sweet have a pool?
No, 8525 Meadow Sweet does not have a pool.
Does 8525 Meadow Sweet have accessible units?
No, 8525 Meadow Sweet does not have accessible units.
Does 8525 Meadow Sweet have units with dishwashers?
No, 8525 Meadow Sweet does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The George
4900 Gage Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Bella Vista Apartments
8100 N Riverside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76137
Asher
807 The Heights Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Trinity at Left Bank
411 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Crestwood Place
3900 White Settlement Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Mag & May
315 West Magnolia Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Lofts at Alta LeftBank
600 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Monticello Oaks Townhomes
150 Boland St
Fort Worth, TX 76107

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University