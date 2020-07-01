All apartments in Fort Worth
8369 Blue Periwinkle Lane

Location

8369 Blue Periwinkle Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Primrose Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Gorgeous 2016 4-2-2 home with ample luxury features and energy star rating! Magnificent kitchen looking into spacious dining room and family room with crown molding, handcrafted 42in cabinets, granite counters, oversized kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, tumbled stone backsplash w bronze inserts, and more. Master retreat with custom vanity, royal jetted tub, inset ceiling, huge walk in closet, and upgraded hardware. Master planned community with pool, playground, and green belt. Conveniently located near highway, shopping and dinning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8369 Blue Periwinkle Lane have any available units?
8369 Blue Periwinkle Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8369 Blue Periwinkle Lane have?
Some of 8369 Blue Periwinkle Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8369 Blue Periwinkle Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8369 Blue Periwinkle Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8369 Blue Periwinkle Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8369 Blue Periwinkle Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 8369 Blue Periwinkle Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8369 Blue Periwinkle Lane offers parking.
Does 8369 Blue Periwinkle Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8369 Blue Periwinkle Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8369 Blue Periwinkle Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8369 Blue Periwinkle Lane has a pool.
Does 8369 Blue Periwinkle Lane have accessible units?
No, 8369 Blue Periwinkle Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8369 Blue Periwinkle Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8369 Blue Periwinkle Lane has units with dishwashers.

