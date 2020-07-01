8369 Blue Periwinkle Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Gorgeous 2016 4-2-2 home with ample luxury features and energy star rating! Magnificent kitchen looking into spacious dining room and family room with crown molding, handcrafted 42in cabinets, granite counters, oversized kitchen island, stainless steel appliances, tumbled stone backsplash w bronze inserts, and more. Master retreat with custom vanity, royal jetted tub, inset ceiling, huge walk in closet, and upgraded hardware. Master planned community with pool, playground, and green belt. Conveniently located near highway, shopping and dinning.