8304 Orchard Creek Road

pet friendly 24hr maintenance pool

Just around the corner from the community pool, this brick and stone home boasts a stately turret and stunning designer paint and exceptional features throughout. The spacious and open formal living and dining areas are an inviting welcome for guests and family to gather. The large kitchen is attractive and functional and opens to a rotunda featuring inspiring scrolls that leads to the second living area and master bedroom. Beautiful home will go fast!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.