All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 8304 Orchard Creek Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
8304 Orchard Creek Road
Last updated September 23 2019 at 6:06 PM

8304 Orchard Creek Road

8304 Orchard Creek Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8304 Orchard Creek Road, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Hulen Springs Meadow

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Just around the corner from the community pool, this brick and stone home boasts a stately turret and stunning designer paint and exceptional features throughout. The spacious and open formal living and dining areas are an inviting welcome for guests and family to gather. The large kitchen is attractive and functional and opens to a rotunda featuring inspiring scrolls that leads to the second living area and master bedroom. Beautiful home will go fast!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8304 Orchard Creek Road have any available units?
8304 Orchard Creek Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 8304 Orchard Creek Road currently offering any rent specials?
8304 Orchard Creek Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8304 Orchard Creek Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8304 Orchard Creek Road is pet friendly.
Does 8304 Orchard Creek Road offer parking?
No, 8304 Orchard Creek Road does not offer parking.
Does 8304 Orchard Creek Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8304 Orchard Creek Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8304 Orchard Creek Road have a pool?
Yes, 8304 Orchard Creek Road has a pool.
Does 8304 Orchard Creek Road have accessible units?
No, 8304 Orchard Creek Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8304 Orchard Creek Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8304 Orchard Creek Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8304 Orchard Creek Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 8304 Orchard Creek Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascent
6303 Shady Oaks Manor Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76135
The Park at LeBlanc
6250 Granbury Cut Off St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
Rocco Apartment Homes
9001 Randol Mill Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Copperfield Apartments
6051 S Hulen St
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Chisholm
7354 Harris Parkway
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76106
Mirador
5350 Bryant Irvin Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76132
The Landing
4200 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University