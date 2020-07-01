817 May St

Amenities

patio / balcony media room bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill media room

This apartment is upstairs and there are 4 in a historical home. It has open cabinets and tin ceiling in kitchen/living. 2 bedrooms on either side, one in the west with beautiful sunsets and one east for sunrise. Wood rustic paneling in living area and unique light fixtures. 1 bathroom. It is .5 miles from Magnolia and 2 miles from TCU University -and Montgomery. Magnolia is a cute street with one of the best sushi and bbq places I have had. Very near Stage West theater. for theater and Downtown Sundance Square, jazz clubs and theaters. My neighbors are very cool. Main Street is opening all kinds of new places. main at Southside small music venue, live music most nights is walking distance (one street over). Balcony as well.