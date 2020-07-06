All apartments in Fort Worth
8164 Heritage Place Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8164 Heritage Place Dr

8164 Heritage Place Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8164 Heritage Place Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully maintained 3-2-2 in N Ft Worth, desirable Keller ISD. Open layout, spacious rooms, soaring ceilings, gorgeous granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, travertine tiled flooring, nostalgic wrought iron staircase and so much more! Two large living areas, nice Formal dining, great kitchen with French doors and side-by-side refrigerator included! Lovely master suite downstairs, all secondaries up. Private master has a large walk-in closet, dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Nice sized secondaries, backyard with open patio located just minutes to the Alliance Town Square. No smoking. Minimum credit score 550 - no exceptions. Tenants to verify measurements, schools and property condition. There is a one-time $75 Administration fee associated with each new lease. To schedule a viewing, please contact us directly through our website at www.emeraldrpm.com under the Tenancy tab for our lease requirements policy, showing instructions and a list of agents who can assist you. YOU WILL NEED TO READ OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS POLICY before viewing one of our properties. If you meet our qualifications, please click "Schedule a Viewing" and follow the instructions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8164 Heritage Place Dr have any available units?
8164 Heritage Place Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8164 Heritage Place Dr have?
Some of 8164 Heritage Place Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8164 Heritage Place Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8164 Heritage Place Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8164 Heritage Place Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8164 Heritage Place Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8164 Heritage Place Dr offer parking?
No, 8164 Heritage Place Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8164 Heritage Place Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8164 Heritage Place Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8164 Heritage Place Dr have a pool?
No, 8164 Heritage Place Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8164 Heritage Place Dr have accessible units?
No, 8164 Heritage Place Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8164 Heritage Place Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8164 Heritage Place Dr has units with dishwashers.

