8164 Heritage Place Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully maintained 3-2-2 in N Ft Worth, desirable Keller ISD. Open layout, spacious rooms, soaring ceilings, gorgeous granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, travertine tiled flooring, nostalgic wrought iron staircase and so much more! Two large living areas, nice Formal dining, great kitchen with French doors and side-by-side refrigerator included! Lovely master suite downstairs, all secondaries up. Private master has a large walk-in closet, dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower. Nice sized secondaries, backyard with open patio located just minutes to the Alliance Town Square. No smoking. Minimum credit score 550 - no exceptions. Tenants to verify measurements, schools and property condition. There is a one-time $75 Administration fee associated with each new lease. To schedule a viewing, please contact us directly through our website at www.emeraldrpm.com under the Tenancy tab for our lease requirements policy, showing instructions and a list of agents who can assist you. YOU WILL NEED TO READ OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS POLICY before viewing one of our properties. If you meet our qualifications, please click "Schedule a Viewing" and follow the instructions.