Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This is a 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex with a 1 car garage. Kitchen is open to the living area and includes appliances. NEW Updated Flooring, Nice sized fenced in back yard for all your outdoor needs. Come view your new home today!



For Showings Copy This Link https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvesttexas