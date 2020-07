Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Nice 2-2-2 house in the desired Keller ISD! Close to shopping centers and easy access to Hwy 820, 35 W and Denton Hwy (377). Nice remodel has been done on this adorable 1 story house. It has refrigerator, washer and drier. One month security deposit is required. No pets. No smocking. Please call or text Miro anytime at 682-408-6827.



