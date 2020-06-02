All apartments in Fort Worth
8128 Mount Shasta Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8128 Mount Shasta Circle

8128 Mount Shasta Circle · No Longer Available
Location

8128 Mount Shasta Circle, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Park Glen

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
game room
oven
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious home with updated kitchen. Granite counters, stainless steel appliances, double oven, large island and ample cabinet space. This gorgeous home boasts expansive crown molding and a game room. Oversized backyard to enjoy this summer. Pet friendly property. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8128 Mount Shasta Circle have any available units?
8128 Mount Shasta Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8128 Mount Shasta Circle have?
Some of 8128 Mount Shasta Circle's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8128 Mount Shasta Circle currently offering any rent specials?
8128 Mount Shasta Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8128 Mount Shasta Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 8128 Mount Shasta Circle is pet friendly.
Does 8128 Mount Shasta Circle offer parking?
No, 8128 Mount Shasta Circle does not offer parking.
Does 8128 Mount Shasta Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8128 Mount Shasta Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8128 Mount Shasta Circle have a pool?
No, 8128 Mount Shasta Circle does not have a pool.
Does 8128 Mount Shasta Circle have accessible units?
No, 8128 Mount Shasta Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 8128 Mount Shasta Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 8128 Mount Shasta Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

