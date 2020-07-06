All apartments in Fort Worth
8124 Ash Meadow Drive
Last updated October 31 2019 at 7:38 AM

8124 Ash Meadow Drive

8124 Ash Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8124 Ash Meadow Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76131
Creekwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Custom home with so many extras, lot backs up to park, and walking trails, stunning kitchen with quartz counters, white cabinets, stainless double ovens, gas cooktop, a wall of windows with great country feel, very private, stunning arch in the entry walkway that is covered in glass tiles, additional baths also have the tiles over the
vanities, and decorative mirrors, master bath has jetted tub, large walk-in shower, master closet is 7ft wide, and 17foot deep, large seasonal closet, decorator touches thru-out this home, all updates on lighting fixtures, a patio is covered, and shady in the evenings, and overlooking the park. One small pet allowed with owner's approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8124 Ash Meadow Drive have any available units?
8124 Ash Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8124 Ash Meadow Drive have?
Some of 8124 Ash Meadow Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8124 Ash Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8124 Ash Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8124 Ash Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8124 Ash Meadow Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8124 Ash Meadow Drive offer parking?
No, 8124 Ash Meadow Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8124 Ash Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8124 Ash Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8124 Ash Meadow Drive have a pool?
No, 8124 Ash Meadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8124 Ash Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 8124 Ash Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8124 Ash Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8124 Ash Meadow Drive has units with dishwashers.

