8124 Ash Meadow Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Custom home with so many extras, lot backs up to park, and walking trails, stunning kitchen with quartz counters, white cabinets, stainless double ovens, gas cooktop, a wall of windows with great country feel, very private, stunning arch in the entry walkway that is covered in glass tiles, additional baths also have the tiles over the

vanities, and decorative mirrors, master bath has jetted tub, large walk-in shower, master closet is 7ft wide, and 17foot deep, large seasonal closet, decorator touches thru-out this home, all updates on lighting fixtures, a patio is covered, and shady in the evenings, and overlooking the park. One small pet allowed with owner's approval.