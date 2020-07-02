8118 Arbor Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities accessible parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Gorgeous 3/2 Duplex Home Featuring: Spacious Living Area, Laundry Area w/ Full Size Washer & Dryer Connections, Dining Area, Master Bedroom, Walk-In Closet, Kitchen Appliances, Attached Garage and Private Fenced Yard.



8118 Arbor Ave

Fort Worth,TX 76116



Beautiful Brand New Duplex Home Including:

1118 Sq. Ft. (+/-)

3 Bedrooms

2 Bathrooms

INCLUDES Stove

INCLUDES Dishwasher

INCLUDES Refrigerator

INCLUDES Microwave

Dining Area

Laundry Area

Tile/Laminate Flooring

Attached Garage

Fenced Yard

Pet Friendly



PET POLICY: Turn Key limits pets to certain breeds and limits the number of pets on a per property basis. The prohibited breeds are: Akita, American Bulldog, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois, Caucasion Mtn Dog/Ovcharka, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Keeshond, Mastiff, Pitt Bull, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrid, or any mix of the above.(The list of prohibited breeds may change based on new breeds and insurance regulations regarding pet breeds not covered by policies. If you have any concerns about your pets, please contact the Turn Key office prior to submitting an application.)



Great Fort Worth Location Near:

Joint Reserve Base

Lockheed Martin

Ridgemar Mall

Easy Access to I-30

Located off Camp Bowie



Sponsoring Broker Turn Key Real Estate Management LLC. TX license # 9002423



"We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. Policy for the achievement of EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin."



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,095, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.