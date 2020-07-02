All apartments in Fort Worth
8118 Arbor Avenue
Last updated April 24 2019

8118 Arbor Avenue

8118 Arbor Ave
Location

8118 Arbor Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76116
Western Hills North

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available NOW~Apply NOW!

Gorgeous 3/2 Duplex Home Featuring: Spacious Living Area, Laundry Area w/ Full Size Washer & Dryer Connections, Dining Area, Master Bedroom, Walk-In Closet, Kitchen Appliances, Attached Garage and Private Fenced Yard.

View all available properties at www.turnkeydfw.com

8118 Arbor Ave
Fort Worth,TX 76116

Beautiful Brand New Duplex Home Including:
1118 Sq. Ft. (+/-)
3 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
INCLUDES Stove
INCLUDES Dishwasher
INCLUDES Refrigerator
INCLUDES Microwave
Dining Area
Laundry Area
Tile/Laminate Flooring
Attached Garage
Fenced Yard
Pet Friendly

PET POLICY: Turn Key limits pets to certain breeds and limits the number of pets on a per property basis. The prohibited breeds are: Akita, American Bulldog, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois, Caucasion Mtn Dog/Ovcharka, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Keeshond, Mastiff, Pitt Bull, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrid, or any mix of the above.(The list of prohibited breeds may change based on new breeds and insurance regulations regarding pet breeds not covered by policies. If you have any concerns about your pets, please contact the Turn Key office prior to submitting an application.)

Great Fort Worth Location Near:
Joint Reserve Base
Lockheed Martin
Ridgemar Mall
Easy Access to I-30
Located off Camp Bowie

Call TODAY!

"Keeping you happy in your home"

Prices & Specials Subject To Change Please Call Leasing Specialist at 877.727.4767 For Current Property Pricing.

Sponsoring Broker Turn Key Real Estate Management LLC. TX license # 9002423

"We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. Policy for the achievement of EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin."

**THIS PROPERTY IS PROFESSIONALLY LEASED AND/OR MANAGED BY TURN KEY REAL ESTATE & MANAGEMENT SERVICES, LLC.

IF YOU ARE NOT WORKING WITH A LICENSED TEXAS REAL ESTATE AGENT OR A MEMBER OF THE TURN KEY STAFF, YOU MAY BE INVOLVED IN A PHISHING SCAM.

IF YOU BELIEVE YOU ARE INVOLVED IN A PHISHING SCAM, PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE AT 877-727-4767.

THIS NOTICE IS GOOD FOR THE CALENDAR YEAR OF 2019.**

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,095, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,095, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8118 Arbor Avenue have any available units?
8118 Arbor Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8118 Arbor Avenue have?
Some of 8118 Arbor Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8118 Arbor Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8118 Arbor Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8118 Arbor Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8118 Arbor Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8118 Arbor Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8118 Arbor Avenue offers parking.
Does 8118 Arbor Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8118 Arbor Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8118 Arbor Avenue have a pool?
No, 8118 Arbor Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8118 Arbor Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 8118 Arbor Avenue has accessible units.
Does 8118 Arbor Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8118 Arbor Avenue has units with dishwashers.

