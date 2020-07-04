All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated November 23 2019 at 8:15 PM

8113 Heritage Place Drive

8113 Heritage Place Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8113 Heritage Place Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Located in a cul-de-sac with shade trees. Marvelous 4 bedroom home has updated flooring, ceiling fans throughout and recently new paint. The living room boasts a WBFP and opens to the kitchen with SS appliances and breakfast bar. Formal dining and study with glass-paned French doors. Master suite downstairs and secondary bedrooms are generous in size so the kids won't argue over them. Backyard with inground gunite pool and spa! Walk to schools and a short drive to Alliance and Presidio!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

