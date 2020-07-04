8113 Heritage Place Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Located in a cul-de-sac with shade trees. Marvelous 4 bedroom home has updated flooring, ceiling fans throughout and recently new paint. The living room boasts a WBFP and opens to the kitchen with SS appliances and breakfast bar. Formal dining and study with glass-paned French doors. Master suite downstairs and secondary bedrooms are generous in size so the kids won't argue over them. Backyard with inground gunite pool and spa! Walk to schools and a short drive to Alliance and Presidio!