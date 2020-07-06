8112 Adcock Court

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance walk in closets playground bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground 24hr maintenance

Enjoy this 4 bedroom home at the end of the cul-de-sac. Over sized lot for the area, almost half acre !! Within walking distance to highly rated schools in Keller ISD. Close to shopping, dining and parks with jogging trails and playground. Spacious master suite, master bath includes garden tub , separate shower, walk in closet. All bedrooms, utility room up. Lots of closet space, over sized closets. New roof in 2009.. Sunscreens in windows for energy efficiency. Enjoy a private backyard with no neighbors behind you. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.