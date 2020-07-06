All apartments in Fort Worth
8112 Adcock Court
Last updated January 14 2020 at 2:28 AM

8112 Adcock Court

8112 Adcock Court · No Longer Available
Location

8112 Adcock Court, Fort Worth, TX 76137

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
walk in closets
playground
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
24hr maintenance
Enjoy this 4 bedroom home at the end of the cul-de-sac. Over sized lot for the area, almost half acre !! Within walking distance to highly rated schools in Keller ISD. Close to shopping, dining and parks with jogging trails and playground. Spacious master suite, master bath includes garden tub , separate shower, walk in closet. All bedrooms, utility room up. Lots of closet space, over sized closets. New roof in 2009.. Sunscreens in windows for energy efficiency. Enjoy a private backyard with no neighbors behind you. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8112 Adcock Court have any available units?
8112 Adcock Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8112 Adcock Court have?
Some of 8112 Adcock Court's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8112 Adcock Court currently offering any rent specials?
8112 Adcock Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8112 Adcock Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 8112 Adcock Court is pet friendly.
Does 8112 Adcock Court offer parking?
No, 8112 Adcock Court does not offer parking.
Does 8112 Adcock Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8112 Adcock Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8112 Adcock Court have a pool?
No, 8112 Adcock Court does not have a pool.
Does 8112 Adcock Court have accessible units?
No, 8112 Adcock Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8112 Adcock Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 8112 Adcock Court does not have units with dishwashers.

