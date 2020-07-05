8104 Kathleen Drive

Amenities

Beautiful 1 story home in Keller ISD. Four bedrooms and 2 full baths, master suite includes a walk in closet and double vanities. Laminate wood plank flooring in the living areas and carpet in the bedrooms makes for easy maintenance. Updated items in kitchen include fixtures, stainless steel appliances and ceramic tile flooring. This well cared for property won't last long. Pets welcome!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.