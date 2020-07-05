All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated August 2 2019 at 9:28 PM

8104 Kathleen Drive

8104 Kathleen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8104 Kathleen Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 1 story home in Keller ISD. Four bedrooms and 2 full baths, master suite includes a walk in closet and double vanities. Laminate wood plank flooring in the living areas and carpet in the bedrooms makes for easy maintenance. Updated items in kitchen include fixtures, stainless steel appliances and ceramic tile flooring. This well cared for property won't last long. Pets welcome!
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management. **ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8104 Kathleen Drive have any available units?
8104 Kathleen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 8104 Kathleen Drive have?
Some of 8104 Kathleen Drive's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8104 Kathleen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8104 Kathleen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8104 Kathleen Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8104 Kathleen Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8104 Kathleen Drive offer parking?
No, 8104 Kathleen Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8104 Kathleen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8104 Kathleen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8104 Kathleen Drive have a pool?
No, 8104 Kathleen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8104 Kathleen Drive have accessible units?
No, 8104 Kathleen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8104 Kathleen Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8104 Kathleen Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
