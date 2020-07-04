804 Annapolis Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Sign your lease by 3-15-2020 and move in by 3-31-2020! You will receive HALF OFF one month's rent!! Two story, three bedroom, two and a half bath, two car garage home on a huge fenced lot with storage building and large covered porch for entertaining. Open living room with fireplace leading to the breakfast area and spacious kitchen with breakfast bar. Utility area in garage and half bath downstairs. Master has roomy vanity and walk in closet, two other bedrooms and a full bath also upstairs.