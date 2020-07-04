All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 5 2020

804 Annapolis Drive

804 Annapolis Drive · No Longer Available
Location

804 Annapolis Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76108

Amenities

MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Sign your lease by 3-15-2020 and move in by 3-31-2020! You will receive HALF OFF one month's rent!! Two story, three bedroom, two and a half bath, two car garage home on a huge fenced lot with storage building and large covered porch for entertaining. Open living room with fireplace leading to the breakfast area and spacious kitchen with breakfast bar. Utility area in garage and half bath downstairs. Master has roomy vanity and walk in closet, two other bedrooms and a full bath also upstairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 804 Annapolis Drive have any available units?
804 Annapolis Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 804 Annapolis Drive have?
Some of 804 Annapolis Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 804 Annapolis Drive currently offering any rent specials?
804 Annapolis Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 Annapolis Drive pet-friendly?
No, 804 Annapolis Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 804 Annapolis Drive offer parking?
Yes, 804 Annapolis Drive offers parking.
Does 804 Annapolis Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 804 Annapolis Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 Annapolis Drive have a pool?
No, 804 Annapolis Drive does not have a pool.
Does 804 Annapolis Drive have accessible units?
No, 804 Annapolis Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 804 Annapolis Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 804 Annapolis Drive has units with dishwashers.

