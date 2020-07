Amenities

Brand new spacious duplex with 3 bedrooms up and 2.5 bath floor plan with urban contemporary style and luxury finishes. Open and bright with vinyl plank wood floors throughout granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms, stainless steel and black appliances, tile in shower tubs, half bath downstairs, ceiling fans throughout and Washer & dryer hookups. 1 car garage and nice fenced and sodded backyard. Smart home feature include keyless entry & bluetooth controlled thermostat.