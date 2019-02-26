7974 Belladonna Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool

Well-maintained, updated home in Hulen Heights! Light & open spacious floor plan with 2 living areas & 2 dining. Kit features stainless appliances, breakfast bar open to den & WBFP. Great center island, breakfast room. Spacious living area & formal din perfect for entertaining. Master suite adjoining bath has dual vanities, oversized tub & sep shower. Unlimited hot water due to tankless hot water heater. Community amenities include pool, playground, master-planned community. Verify school assignments. Measurements are approx. In addition, to rent. the tenant will pay a $20 monthly charge for HVAC filters delivered every 30 days. See leasing guidelines for Admin Fees.