Last updated September 13 2019 at 11:11 PM

7928 Cannonwood Drive

7928 Cannonwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7928 Cannonwood Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Applicants 18 and older must apply and pay application fee, $35 per application, online. Security deposit due at time of lease signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7928 Cannonwood Drive have any available units?
7928 Cannonwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7928 Cannonwood Drive have?
Some of 7928 Cannonwood Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7928 Cannonwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7928 Cannonwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7928 Cannonwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7928 Cannonwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7928 Cannonwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7928 Cannonwood Drive offers parking.
Does 7928 Cannonwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7928 Cannonwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7928 Cannonwood Drive have a pool?
No, 7928 Cannonwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7928 Cannonwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 7928 Cannonwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7928 Cannonwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7928 Cannonwood Drive has units with dishwashers.

