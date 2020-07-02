All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated January 14 2020 at 12:40 AM

7912 Hot Springs Ct

7912 Hot Springs Court · No Longer Available
Location

7912 Hot Springs Court, Fort Worth, TX 76123
Meadow Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Dazzling property located in the South West of Fort Worth in a culdesac. Property offers 4 spacious bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, wood burning fire place in the living area, formal dining, 2 car garage, big fenced patio and more! Property have tile throughout the house with plenty of storage space! Close to I-35 and 20!Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=nmyjVYnG1F&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7912 Hot Springs Ct have any available units?
7912 Hot Springs Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 7912 Hot Springs Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7912 Hot Springs Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7912 Hot Springs Ct pet-friendly?
No, 7912 Hot Springs Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7912 Hot Springs Ct offer parking?
Yes, 7912 Hot Springs Ct offers parking.
Does 7912 Hot Springs Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7912 Hot Springs Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7912 Hot Springs Ct have a pool?
No, 7912 Hot Springs Ct does not have a pool.
Does 7912 Hot Springs Ct have accessible units?
No, 7912 Hot Springs Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7912 Hot Springs Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 7912 Hot Springs Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7912 Hot Springs Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 7912 Hot Springs Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

