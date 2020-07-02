7912 Hot Springs Ct

Amenities

patio / balcony garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Dazzling property located in the South West of Fort Worth in a culdesac. Property offers 4 spacious bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, wood burning fire place in the living area, formal dining, 2 car garage, big fenced patio and more! Property have tile throughout the house with plenty of storage space! Close to I-35 and 20!Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com



https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=nmyjVYnG1F&env=production



Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195



We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com