Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
7840 Lake Meredith Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7840 Lake Meredith Way

7840 Lake Meredith Way · No Longer Available
Location

7840 Lake Meredith Way, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Park Glen

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
BEAUTIFUL HOME in a great neighborhood with TONS of upgrades! This 4 bedroom home features three living areas, two dining rooms two and a half baths and plenty of space to grow! Many updates made over the last 4 years include wrought iron spindles, stained handrail for staircase, stainless steel appliances, new wood floors, custom subway tile backsplash, granite, paint, tile, light fixtures, plumbing fixtures...you name it, and it's been updated! HUGE backyard with plenty of space to put in a pool. Has solar screens, a storage shed and freshly landscaped flower bed. Lots of natural light, large living areas and a massive kitchen island. DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS HOME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7840 Lake Meredith Way have any available units?
7840 Lake Meredith Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7840 Lake Meredith Way have?
Some of 7840 Lake Meredith Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7840 Lake Meredith Way currently offering any rent specials?
7840 Lake Meredith Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7840 Lake Meredith Way pet-friendly?
No, 7840 Lake Meredith Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7840 Lake Meredith Way offer parking?
Yes, 7840 Lake Meredith Way offers parking.
Does 7840 Lake Meredith Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7840 Lake Meredith Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7840 Lake Meredith Way have a pool?
Yes, 7840 Lake Meredith Way has a pool.
Does 7840 Lake Meredith Way have accessible units?
No, 7840 Lake Meredith Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7840 Lake Meredith Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7840 Lake Meredith Way has units with dishwashers.

