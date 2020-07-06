7840 Lake Meredith Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

BEAUTIFUL HOME in a great neighborhood with TONS of upgrades! This 4 bedroom home features three living areas, two dining rooms two and a half baths and plenty of space to grow! Many updates made over the last 4 years include wrought iron spindles, stained handrail for staircase, stainless steel appliances, new wood floors, custom subway tile backsplash, granite, paint, tile, light fixtures, plumbing fixtures...you name it, and it's been updated! HUGE backyard with plenty of space to put in a pool. Has solar screens, a storage shed and freshly landscaped flower bed. Lots of natural light, large living areas and a massive kitchen island. DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS HOME!