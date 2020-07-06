7812 Whitney Lane

Amenities
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage, Open Floor Plan, Fire Place, Dining Room, Master Bedroom, Large Laundry Room, Private Fenced In Backyard
BEAUTIFUL CUSTOM HOME WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN FEATURING:
1540 Sq Ft
3 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
2 Car Oversized Garage
Fireplace
Large Laundry Room With Lots Of Storage
Living Room
Walk-In-Closet
Large Private Landscaped & Fenced Yard
PET POLICY: Turn Key limits pets to certain breeds and limits the number of pets on a per property basis. The prohibited breeds are: Akita, American Bulldog, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois, Caucasion Mtn Dog/Ovcharka, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Keeshond, Mastiff, Pitt Bull, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrid, or any mix of the above. (The list of prohibited breeds may change based on new breeds and insurance regulations regarding pet breeds not covered by policies. If you have any concerns about your pets, please contact the Turn Key office prior to submitting an application.)
GREAT MEADOWBROOK LOCATION:
LOCATED Off Meadowbrook Dr
EASY Access I-30 & Belt Loop 820
Sponsoring Broker Turn Key Real Estate & Management Services LLC. TX license # 9002423
"We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. Policy for the achievement of EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin."
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
