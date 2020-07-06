All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7812 Whitney Lane

7812 Whitney Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7812 Whitney Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Handley

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
accessible
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available NOW !! Apply TODAY!!

Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage, Open Floor Plan, Fire Place, Dining Room, Master Bedroom, Large Laundry Room, Private Fenced In Backyard

BEAUTIFUL CUSTOM HOME WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN FEATURING:
1540 Sq Ft
3 Bedrooms
2 Bathrooms
2 Car Oversized Garage
Fireplace
Large Laundry Room With Lots Of Storage
Living Room
Walk-In-Closet
Large Private Landscaped & Fenced Yard

PET POLICY: Turn Key limits pets to certain breeds and limits the number of pets on a per property basis. The prohibited breeds are: Akita, American Bulldog, Beauceron, Belgian Malinois, Caucasion Mtn Dog/Ovcharka, Chow, Doberman, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Keeshond, Mastiff, Pitt Bull, Rhodesian Ridgeback, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Terrier, Wolf Hybrid, or any mix of the above. (The list of prohibited breeds may change based on new breeds and insurance regulations regarding pet breeds not covered by policies. If you have any concerns about your pets, please contact the Turn Key office prior to submitting an application.)

GREAT MEADOWBROOK LOCATION:
LOCATED Off Meadowbrook Dr
EASY Access I-30 & Belt Loop 820

Visit www.turnkeydfw.com TODAY!!

"Keeping You Happy In Your Home"

Sponsoring Broker Turn Key Real Estate & Management Services LLC. TX license # 9002423

"We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. Policy for the achievement of EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin."

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7812 Whitney Lane have any available units?
7812 Whitney Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7812 Whitney Lane have?
Some of 7812 Whitney Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7812 Whitney Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7812 Whitney Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7812 Whitney Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7812 Whitney Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7812 Whitney Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7812 Whitney Lane offers parking.
Does 7812 Whitney Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7812 Whitney Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7812 Whitney Lane have a pool?
No, 7812 Whitney Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7812 Whitney Lane have accessible units?
Yes, 7812 Whitney Lane has accessible units.
Does 7812 Whitney Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7812 Whitney Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

