7717 Corral Dr

Welcome HOME to The Village at Rancho Vista! Wonderful Southside neighborhood with quick access to Schools (Kolda ES, Kaffie MS and Veterans HS), Hospitals, both NAS Corpus Christi/Kingsville, and Shopping/Restaurants... New Construction... Braselton built with everything you'd expect... Open Floor Plan, Split Bedrooms, Natural Light, etc. Rental Application/Fee. Qualified Tenants Only. Rentals moving quickly and something of this quality won't last long. Schedule your visit today or YOUR HOME could be gone tomorrow!