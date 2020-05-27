768 River Garden Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Big 4 bedroom home in Castleberry ISD. living and dining areas in this large family home. Vinyl flooring throughout the living areas and showers too. The rooms are spacious with large closets in each room. The home has vaulted ceilings. The home comes with Stainless Steel Appliances in the kitchen.The master bedroom comes with a walk-in closet and attached bathroom. Located in lovely Fort Worth area where there is plenty of shopping and restaurants!