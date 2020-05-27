768 River Garden Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76114 Eastgate
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Big 4 bedroom home in Castleberry ISD. living and dining areas in this large family home. Vinyl flooring throughout the living areas and showers too. The rooms are spacious with large closets in each room. The home has vaulted ceilings. The home comes with Stainless Steel Appliances in the kitchen.The master bedroom comes with a walk-in closet and attached bathroom. Located in lovely Fort Worth area where there is plenty of shopping and restaurants!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 768 River Garden Drive have any available units?
768 River Garden Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 768 River Garden Drive have?
Some of 768 River Garden Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 768 River Garden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
768 River Garden Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.