7613 Silver Sage Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities garage cats allowed dogs allowed

A charming and move-in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home, with a 2-car-garage is available now! This home features beautiful amenities a cozy fireplace with laminate wood floors in living room! The kitchen is very spacious with plenty of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances! Hurry, homes this nice do not last! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.