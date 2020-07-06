All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7613 Silver Sage Drive

7613 Silver Sage Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7613 Silver Sage Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
A charming and move-in ready 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home, with a 2-car-garage is available now! This home features beautiful amenities a cozy fireplace with laminate wood floors in living room! The kitchen is very spacious with plenty of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances! Hurry, homes this nice do not last! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7613 Silver Sage Drive have any available units?
7613 Silver Sage Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7613 Silver Sage Drive have?
Some of 7613 Silver Sage Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7613 Silver Sage Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7613 Silver Sage Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7613 Silver Sage Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7613 Silver Sage Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7613 Silver Sage Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7613 Silver Sage Drive offers parking.
Does 7613 Silver Sage Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7613 Silver Sage Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7613 Silver Sage Drive have a pool?
No, 7613 Silver Sage Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7613 Silver Sage Drive have accessible units?
No, 7613 Silver Sage Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7613 Silver Sage Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7613 Silver Sage Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

