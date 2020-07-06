All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7604 Craig Street

7604 Craig Street · No Longer Available
Location

7604 Craig Street, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Handley

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This home is a Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage at over 1700 square feet.
Centrally located on a large heavily treed lot on the east side of fort worth near meadow brook.

This home features a large living area with updated kitchen including Whirlpool appliances. Enjoy oversized bedrooms for the family and a very nice sized master suit. From your covered back porch you can oversee the large back yard and heavily wooded area beyond. There is carpet and tile throughout the home. Kitchen and bathrooms were updated in 2013.

You’ll love the large living area with plenty of space to unwind and now you've got yourself a great new home. lots of updates throughout the home and much more…

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7604 Craig Street have any available units?
7604 Craig Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7604 Craig Street have?
Some of 7604 Craig Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7604 Craig Street currently offering any rent specials?
7604 Craig Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7604 Craig Street pet-friendly?
No, 7604 Craig Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7604 Craig Street offer parking?
Yes, 7604 Craig Street offers parking.
Does 7604 Craig Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7604 Craig Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7604 Craig Street have a pool?
No, 7604 Craig Street does not have a pool.
Does 7604 Craig Street have accessible units?
No, 7604 Craig Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7604 Craig Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7604 Craig Street has units with dishwashers.

