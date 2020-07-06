7604 Craig Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This home is a Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage at over 1700 square feet.

Centrally located on a large heavily treed lot on the east side of fort worth near meadow brook.



This home features a large living area with updated kitchen including Whirlpool appliances. Enjoy oversized bedrooms for the family and a very nice sized master suit. From your covered back porch you can oversee the large back yard and heavily wooded area beyond. There is carpet and tile throughout the home. Kitchen and bathrooms were updated in 2013.



You’ll love the large living area with plenty of space to unwind and now you've got yourself a great new home. lots of updates throughout the home and much more…