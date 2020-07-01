7550 Casburn Ct

Amenities

Beautifully maintained 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in Fort Worth ISD. Home features an open layout with a separate master suite. Master bath separate shower, garden tub and vanity counter. Large living room has beautiful distressed laminate flooring through out and lots of natural lighting. Relax on the covered patio and enjoy the large backyard. Do not miss this fantastic home! To schedule a viewing please call 817-736-1935 and follow instructions. To apply, go to rentdfw.net to fill out the online application. Copies of drivers license, 60 days income verification, photos of pets emailed to applications@westromgroup.com and must be received with the submitted application for processing. Deposit, pet fees, rents due within 24 hours of approved application. Pets accepted case by case. WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!



