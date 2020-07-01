All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 7550 Casburn Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
7550 Casburn Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7550 Casburn Ct

7550 Casburn Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Harmony Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7550 Casburn Court, Fort Worth, TX 76120
Harmony Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2b1f367013 ----
Beautifully maintained 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in Fort Worth ISD. Home features an open layout with a separate master suite. Master bath separate shower, garden tub and vanity counter. Large living room has beautiful distressed laminate flooring through out and lots of natural lighting. Relax on the covered patio and enjoy the large backyard. Do not miss this fantastic home! To schedule a viewing please call 817-736-1935 and follow instructions. To apply, go to rentdfw.net to fill out the online application. Copies of drivers license, 60 days income verification, photos of pets emailed to applications@westromgroup.com and must be received with the submitted application for processing. Deposit, pet fees, rents due within 24 hours of approved application. Pets accepted case by case. WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!

Disposal
Pets Allowed
W & D Connection

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7550 Casburn Ct have any available units?
7550 Casburn Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7550 Casburn Ct have?
Some of 7550 Casburn Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7550 Casburn Ct currently offering any rent specials?
7550 Casburn Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7550 Casburn Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 7550 Casburn Ct is pet friendly.
Does 7550 Casburn Ct offer parking?
No, 7550 Casburn Ct does not offer parking.
Does 7550 Casburn Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7550 Casburn Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7550 Casburn Ct have a pool?
No, 7550 Casburn Ct does not have a pool.
Does 7550 Casburn Ct have accessible units?
No, 7550 Casburn Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 7550 Casburn Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 7550 Casburn Ct does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Birchman Commons
5601 Birchman Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Ladera Palms
4500 Campus Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76119
Rivervue
5828 Arborlawn Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Leuda May Historic
301 West Leuda Street
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Rocco Apartment Homes
9001 Randol Mill Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76120
Chaparral
6520 Red Sierra Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76112
Lincoln Park at Trinity Bluff
520 Samuels Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76102
The Landing
4200 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University