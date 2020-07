Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave Property Amenities on-site laundry

Great access to nearby shops, restaurants, and entertainment. This half duplex offers so much natural light, the open kitchen is great for entertaining with its abundant counter and cabinet space, not to mention a big pantry for storage and lots of food. All bedrooms are upstairs. The separate laundry room also upstairs. Application fees are $40 per adult. This fee is used to check your credit history and background check history.