752 Vista Verde Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautifully renovated and ready for a new renter. 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located close to Cobblestone Trail Park and easy access to many highways. Right across the street from your very own Hidden Meadow!



Updated appliances and an abundance of storage space. Ceiling fans in all rooms, pantry, large yard and two car garage. Located in Fort Worth ISD, near Lowery Road Elementary, Handley Middle & Eastern Hills High School.



Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.



Rental Zebra

info@rentalzebra.com

lindsay@rentalzebra.com

www.rentalzebra.com

(888) 851-6583



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,900, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.