Last updated May 28 2019 at 11:48 AM

752 Vista Verde Drive

752 Vista Verde Drive · No Longer Available
Location

752 Vista Verde Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76120
John T. White

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully renovated and ready for a new renter. 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located close to Cobblestone Trail Park and easy access to many highways. Right across the street from your very own Hidden Meadow!

Updated appliances and an abundance of storage space. Ceiling fans in all rooms, pantry, large yard and two car garage. Located in Fort Worth ISD, near Lowery Road Elementary, Handley Middle & Eastern Hills High School.

Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,900, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 752 Vista Verde Drive have any available units?
752 Vista Verde Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 752 Vista Verde Drive have?
Some of 752 Vista Verde Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 752 Vista Verde Drive currently offering any rent specials?
752 Vista Verde Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 752 Vista Verde Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 752 Vista Verde Drive is pet friendly.
Does 752 Vista Verde Drive offer parking?
Yes, 752 Vista Verde Drive offers parking.
Does 752 Vista Verde Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 752 Vista Verde Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 752 Vista Verde Drive have a pool?
No, 752 Vista Verde Drive does not have a pool.
Does 752 Vista Verde Drive have accessible units?
No, 752 Vista Verde Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 752 Vista Verde Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 752 Vista Verde Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

