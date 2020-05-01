All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

7507 Kings Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76133

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to this nicely, lovely, well kept home! It is centered in a very nice, quiet neighborhood. The house offers wood laminate flooring through the first floor and carpet on the second floor. All 3 bedrooms are on the second floor. The master bedroom comes with a nice walk in closet and it's own bathroom. The second bath is located upstairs, and there is a powder room for your guest on the first floor. This house offers 2 living area, downstairs and upstairs. The kitchen comes with refrigerator and stove. The back yard is nicely kept for your enjoyment. This house will not last long! It is minutes away from major highway access, the Hulen Mall, shopping centers, entertainment, and dining!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7507 Kings Trail have any available units?
7507 Kings Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7507 Kings Trail have?
Some of 7507 Kings Trail's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7507 Kings Trail currently offering any rent specials?
7507 Kings Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7507 Kings Trail pet-friendly?
No, 7507 Kings Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7507 Kings Trail offer parking?
Yes, 7507 Kings Trail offers parking.
Does 7507 Kings Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7507 Kings Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7507 Kings Trail have a pool?
No, 7507 Kings Trail does not have a pool.
Does 7507 Kings Trail have accessible units?
No, 7507 Kings Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 7507 Kings Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7507 Kings Trail has units with dishwashers.

