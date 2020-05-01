7507 Kings Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Welcome to this nicely, lovely, well kept home! It is centered in a very nice, quiet neighborhood. The house offers wood laminate flooring through the first floor and carpet on the second floor. All 3 bedrooms are on the second floor. The master bedroom comes with a nice walk in closet and it's own bathroom. The second bath is located upstairs, and there is a powder room for your guest on the first floor. This house offers 2 living area, downstairs and upstairs. The kitchen comes with refrigerator and stove. The back yard is nicely kept for your enjoyment. This house will not last long! It is minutes away from major highway access, the Hulen Mall, shopping centers, entertainment, and dining!