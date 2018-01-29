All apartments in Fort Worth
Fort Worth, TX
7500 Hawkwood Trail
7500 Hawkwood Trail

7500 Hawkwood Trail · No Longer Available
Location

7500 Hawkwood Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76123
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Living is easy in this impressive, generously spacious beauty. This stylish residence is nestled on a large corner lot it comes complete with two living rooms, a welcoming kitchen, 2 dining areas, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a spacious laundry room. This home has wonderful mahogany hardwood floors and plenty of natural light that flow throughout the home's open, airy layout. The upstairs master bedroom has its own private bath with a jetted tube plus a huge walk-in closet. This charming home retains the value of peaceful living while being conveniently close to shops, schools and freeway access. A Samsung Elite washer & dryer, stainless steel refrigerator and stainless steel microwave will stay at the home.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Does 7500 Hawkwood Trail have any available units?
7500 Hawkwood Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7500 Hawkwood Trail have?
Some of 7500 Hawkwood Trail's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7500 Hawkwood Trail currently offering any rent specials?
7500 Hawkwood Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7500 Hawkwood Trail pet-friendly?
No, 7500 Hawkwood Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7500 Hawkwood Trail offer parking?
No, 7500 Hawkwood Trail does not offer parking.
Does 7500 Hawkwood Trail have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7500 Hawkwood Trail offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7500 Hawkwood Trail have a pool?
No, 7500 Hawkwood Trail does not have a pool.
Does 7500 Hawkwood Trail have accessible units?
No, 7500 Hawkwood Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 7500 Hawkwood Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 7500 Hawkwood Trail does not have units with dishwashers.

