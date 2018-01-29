7500 Hawkwood Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Living is easy in this impressive, generously spacious beauty. This stylish residence is nestled on a large corner lot it comes complete with two living rooms, a welcoming kitchen, 2 dining areas, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and a spacious laundry room. This home has wonderful mahogany hardwood floors and plenty of natural light that flow throughout the home's open, airy layout. The upstairs master bedroom has its own private bath with a jetted tube plus a huge walk-in closet. This charming home retains the value of peaceful living while being conveniently close to shops, schools and freeway access. A Samsung Elite washer & dryer, stainless steel refrigerator and stainless steel microwave will stay at the home.