749 River Hill Ln
Last updated February 19 2020 at 7:10 PM

749 River Hill Ln

749 River Hill Lane · No Longer Available
Location

749 River Hill Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76114
Eastgate

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
two story property with 3 big bedrooms on the 2nd floor, 2.5 bathroom (full baths in 2nd floor and half bath in the 1st floor), huge back fenced yard, 1 car garage! Open floor living area adjacent to kitchen and dining. Kitchen with wood laminate flooring, plenty of cabinets space, and pantry! Property conveniently located close to West Fork Trinity River and the Military Base! Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=ZfCnHOjN4N&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 749 River Hill Ln have any available units?
749 River Hill Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 749 River Hill Ln currently offering any rent specials?
749 River Hill Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 749 River Hill Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 749 River Hill Ln is pet friendly.
Does 749 River Hill Ln offer parking?
Yes, 749 River Hill Ln offers parking.
Does 749 River Hill Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 749 River Hill Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 749 River Hill Ln have a pool?
No, 749 River Hill Ln does not have a pool.
Does 749 River Hill Ln have accessible units?
No, 749 River Hill Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 749 River Hill Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 749 River Hill Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 749 River Hill Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 749 River Hill Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

