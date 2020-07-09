749 River Hill Ln

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

two story property with 3 big bedrooms on the 2nd floor, 2.5 bathroom (full baths in 2nd floor and half bath in the 1st floor), huge back fenced yard, 1 car garage! Open floor living area adjacent to kitchen and dining. Kitchen with wood laminate flooring, plenty of cabinets space, and pantry! Property conveniently located close to West Fork Trinity River and the Military Base! Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

