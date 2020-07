Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher carport air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities carport parking

This 4 bedroom and two full bath, home is located 3 miles from the Hulen mall, 2 miles from Benbrook, and just a short drive from Downtown Fort Worth and The Shops at Waterside which showcases Wholefoods, REI, and many dinning options. It has 2 medium size storage units, as well as a carport, back porch, storm shelter, swing set. The home has also just received, new AC, new floors and all new energy efficient windows!