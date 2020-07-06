7433 Buckskin Court

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities granite counters Property Amenities 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fabulous Park Glen 4 Bedroom in KELLER ISD that is Ready to Move in! Spacious and open floor plan boasts vaulted ceilings, Formal Dining and Formal living that could be used as office space. Breakfast area overlooks back yard. Recent SS Appliances are displayed in the kitchen with Granite-Quartz Countertops and tumbled tile backsplash. Island with pot rack for the chef! Great space to entertain and grow.Make this home yours today. Contact our leasing agent for more information!



This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.