Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Lovely home with easy access to 820, I30, and just minutes from shopping and dining. Property includes open concept floor plan, appliances, window blinds, carpet and ceramic tile, garage door opener, sprinkler system, and privacy fenced in back yard. Property occupied but can be made available as needed. Does NOT accept section 8.