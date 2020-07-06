7424 Bear Lake Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Large family home ready for you. Big open floor plan with lots of square footage for easy living and entertaining. Convenient location near all kinds of restaurants and shops. Easy commute to Keller, Alliance or Fort Worth. Your children can attend highly acclaimed schools with outstanding academic credentials. Everyone will enjoy nearby Arcadia Park for biking, hiking, long winding trails and playing outdoors. Very private back yard. Come home to family friendly neighborhood on a beautiful tree lined street. You will enjoy this lovely home in a super location.