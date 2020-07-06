All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 30 2019 at 8:58 AM

7424 Bear Lake Drive

7424 Bear Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7424 Bear Lake Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Park Glen

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large family home ready for you. Big open floor plan with lots of square footage for easy living and entertaining. Convenient location near all kinds of restaurants and shops. Easy commute to Keller, Alliance or Fort Worth. Your children can attend highly acclaimed schools with outstanding academic credentials. Everyone will enjoy nearby Arcadia Park for biking, hiking, long winding trails and playing outdoors. Very private back yard. Come home to family friendly neighborhood on a beautiful tree lined street. You will enjoy this lovely home in a super location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7424 Bear Lake Drive have any available units?
7424 Bear Lake Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7424 Bear Lake Drive have?
Some of 7424 Bear Lake Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7424 Bear Lake Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7424 Bear Lake Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7424 Bear Lake Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7424 Bear Lake Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7424 Bear Lake Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7424 Bear Lake Drive offers parking.
Does 7424 Bear Lake Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7424 Bear Lake Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7424 Bear Lake Drive have a pool?
No, 7424 Bear Lake Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7424 Bear Lake Drive have accessible units?
No, 7424 Bear Lake Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7424 Bear Lake Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7424 Bear Lake Drive has units with dishwashers.

