Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Come see this dazzling, recently updated four bedroom two bathroom home in a nice and quiet neighborhood, within walking distance of Sunset Valley Elementary School. This delight is boasting new appliances, a home warranty that covers washer and dryer and is conveniently located for shopping, dining and entertainment, only minutes from the heart of downtown Fort Worth. This wonderfully maintained home won't last long. Schedule your showings today.