Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 4-3-2 UPDATED in 2018! Updates include stainless steel appliances, fresh paint, new granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms and new carpet. Features include hard wood floors throughout the main living areas and master bedroom, walk in closets in all bedrooms, see through fireplace in 1st and 2nd living rooms, screened porch, large back yard.