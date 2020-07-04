7157 Little Mohican Drive

Amenities

Beautiful home with amazing features like 2 inch blinds, recessed lighting, decorative tile in the entry, and great open concept space, perfect for you and your family. Gorgeous wood flooring through the living room, with ceramic tile in the eat-in kitchen and carpet in the bedrooms. Stainless steel appliances included in the kitchen, attached to the spacious breakfast room with a great view into the backyard. Relax in the master suite, offering walk-in closet and large garden tub. Don't miss out on this awesome home!