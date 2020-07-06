Spacious 1 story home, 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 dining Area, 2 living area, open kitchen which overlooks living area. Convenient location to shopping near by. Community pool, jogging trail and playscape in gated community
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7140 Old Santa Fe Trail have any available units?
7140 Old Santa Fe Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7140 Old Santa Fe Trail have?
Some of 7140 Old Santa Fe Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7140 Old Santa Fe Trail currently offering any rent specials?
7140 Old Santa Fe Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.