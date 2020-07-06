All apartments in Fort Worth
7140 Old Santa Fe Trail

Location

7140 Old Santa Fe Trail, Fort Worth, TX 76131

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Spacious 1 story home, 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 dining Area, 2 living area, open kitchen which overlooks living area. Convenient location to shopping near by. Community pool, jogging trail and playscape in gated community

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7140 Old Santa Fe Trail have any available units?
7140 Old Santa Fe Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7140 Old Santa Fe Trail have?
Some of 7140 Old Santa Fe Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7140 Old Santa Fe Trail currently offering any rent specials?
7140 Old Santa Fe Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7140 Old Santa Fe Trail pet-friendly?
No, 7140 Old Santa Fe Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7140 Old Santa Fe Trail offer parking?
Yes, 7140 Old Santa Fe Trail offers parking.
Does 7140 Old Santa Fe Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7140 Old Santa Fe Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7140 Old Santa Fe Trail have a pool?
Yes, 7140 Old Santa Fe Trail has a pool.
Does 7140 Old Santa Fe Trail have accessible units?
No, 7140 Old Santa Fe Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 7140 Old Santa Fe Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7140 Old Santa Fe Trail has units with dishwashers.

