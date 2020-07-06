7129 Robinhood Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Wonderful 3-2-2 in a quiet neighborhood of Fort Worth! New paint throughout, gorgeous refinished hardwood floors plus luxury vinyl plank flooring -great for those with allergies. Two living areas, open layout, spacious rooms, furniture style vanities, fabulous outdoor oasis with huge deck, covered pavilion, RV parking and so much more! Entry opens to a large 25x12 family room with an adjacent 19x12 living room. The sizeable kitchen offers beautiful cabinetry, stainless stove, built-in microwave and ample storage. Lovely master has a private bath with granite counters and decorative tiles. Elegant second bath has dual sinks and a large WI shower. This property won't last long! Small dogs considered - NO CATS.