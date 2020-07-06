All apartments in Fort Worth
7129 Robinhood Lane
Last updated September 29 2019 at 11:01 AM

7129 Robinhood Lane

7129 Robinhood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7129 Robinhood Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76112
Handley

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful 3-2-2 in a quiet neighborhood of Fort Worth! New paint throughout, gorgeous refinished hardwood floors plus luxury vinyl plank flooring -great for those with allergies. Two living areas, open layout, spacious rooms, furniture style vanities, fabulous outdoor oasis with huge deck, covered pavilion, RV parking and so much more! Entry opens to a large 25x12 family room with an adjacent 19x12 living room. The sizeable kitchen offers beautiful cabinetry, stainless stove, built-in microwave and ample storage. Lovely master has a private bath with granite counters and decorative tiles. Elegant second bath has dual sinks and a large WI shower. This property won't last long! Small dogs considered - NO CATS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7129 Robinhood Lane have any available units?
7129 Robinhood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7129 Robinhood Lane have?
Some of 7129 Robinhood Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7129 Robinhood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7129 Robinhood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7129 Robinhood Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7129 Robinhood Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7129 Robinhood Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7129 Robinhood Lane offers parking.
Does 7129 Robinhood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7129 Robinhood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7129 Robinhood Lane have a pool?
No, 7129 Robinhood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7129 Robinhood Lane have accessible units?
No, 7129 Robinhood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7129 Robinhood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7129 Robinhood Lane has units with dishwashers.

