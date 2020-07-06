712 Haskell St

Amenities

Adorable Bungalow in the Cultural District - You have found it, and it's in the heart of the cultural district! A cozy 2 bedroom, 2 bath home is available as of July 3 and has everything you could want at an incredibly affordable price! There are two sitting rooms, one upstairs and one downstairs, a laundry room upstairs, walk-in closets and garage space. Basic landscaping is included with the monthly rent too. Water bill is pro-rated with front house. The area is perfect with unique restaurants, shopping, cultural activities, evening entertainment, and a friendly neighborhood. The home offers the uniqueness of Fort Worth with the character of older homes, hardwood floors and style, but still has the upgrades of modern everyday living, which includes a washer and dryer, refrigerator, gas stove, disposal and dishwasher. This one won't last long, HURRY!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2326201)