Last updated July 4 2019 at 9:33 AM

712 Haskell St

712 Haskell St · No Longer Available
Location

712 Haskell St, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Monticello

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Adorable Bungalow in the Cultural District - You have found it, and it's in the heart of the cultural district! A cozy 2 bedroom, 2 bath home is available as of July 3 and has everything you could want at an incredibly affordable price! There are two sitting rooms, one upstairs and one downstairs, a laundry room upstairs, walk-in closets and garage space. Basic landscaping is included with the monthly rent too. Water bill is pro-rated with front house. The area is perfect with unique restaurants, shopping, cultural activities, evening entertainment, and a friendly neighborhood. The home offers the uniqueness of Fort Worth with the character of older homes, hardwood floors and style, but still has the upgrades of modern everyday living, which includes a washer and dryer, refrigerator, gas stove, disposal and dishwasher. This one won't last long, HURRY!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2326201)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 Haskell St have any available units?
712 Haskell St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 712 Haskell St have?
Some of 712 Haskell St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 712 Haskell St currently offering any rent specials?
712 Haskell St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 Haskell St pet-friendly?
No, 712 Haskell St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 712 Haskell St offer parking?
Yes, 712 Haskell St offers parking.
Does 712 Haskell St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 712 Haskell St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 Haskell St have a pool?
No, 712 Haskell St does not have a pool.
Does 712 Haskell St have accessible units?
No, 712 Haskell St does not have accessible units.
Does 712 Haskell St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 712 Haskell St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
