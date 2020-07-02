All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated January 30 2020 at 11:36 PM

7048 Woodmoor Rd

7048 Woodmoor Road · No Longer Available
Location

7048 Woodmoor Road, Fort Worth, TX 76133
Candleridge

Amenities

walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
A spacious and move-in ready 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home in Fort Worth is now available. This home features an open living area, large closets and easy access to major highways. Master suite has a large bath with dual walk in closets. Split bedrooms have ample closet space. Perfect for entertaining with open floor plan, sun and pool oasis. Hurry homes this nice do not last long. Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

*$200 monthly charge for pool care!

This property is eligible for Rhino deposit replacement coverage in lieu of a security deposit, coverage typically under $10 a month. For information and enrollment visit www.sayrhino.com DEPOSIT-FREE!

https://www.insidemaps.com/app/walkthrough-v2/?projectId=bhlloOKFQC&env=production

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializeddallas.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7048 Woodmoor Rd have any available units?
7048 Woodmoor Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 7048 Woodmoor Rd currently offering any rent specials?
7048 Woodmoor Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7048 Woodmoor Rd pet-friendly?
No, 7048 Woodmoor Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7048 Woodmoor Rd offer parking?
No, 7048 Woodmoor Rd does not offer parking.
Does 7048 Woodmoor Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7048 Woodmoor Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7048 Woodmoor Rd have a pool?
Yes, 7048 Woodmoor Rd has a pool.
Does 7048 Woodmoor Rd have accessible units?
No, 7048 Woodmoor Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 7048 Woodmoor Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7048 Woodmoor Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7048 Woodmoor Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 7048 Woodmoor Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

