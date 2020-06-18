All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 7036 Lomo Alto Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
7036 Lomo Alto Dr.
Last updated May 21 2019 at 1:29 PM

7036 Lomo Alto Dr.

7036 Lomo Alto Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7036 Lomo Alto Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76132
Park Palisades

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3d083de0e4 ---- Beautiful spacious updated floor plan in the Park Palisades area. Living room is open to formal dining with a gas starter fireplace. Large bedrooms with closets. Screened back porch that is perfect for entertaining! Neighborhood is complete with a community pool and beautiful landscaped entrance. This home will go fast! 2 Car Garage Automatic Garage Door Opener Built In Microwave Central Air Covered Back Patio Gas Fireplace Gas Hot Water Heater Washer & Dryer Connections

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7036 Lomo Alto Dr. have any available units?
7036 Lomo Alto Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7036 Lomo Alto Dr. have?
Some of 7036 Lomo Alto Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7036 Lomo Alto Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
7036 Lomo Alto Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7036 Lomo Alto Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 7036 Lomo Alto Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7036 Lomo Alto Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 7036 Lomo Alto Dr. offers parking.
Does 7036 Lomo Alto Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7036 Lomo Alto Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7036 Lomo Alto Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 7036 Lomo Alto Dr. has a pool.
Does 7036 Lomo Alto Dr. have accessible units?
No, 7036 Lomo Alto Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 7036 Lomo Alto Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7036 Lomo Alto Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta Waterside
3964 Watercourse Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
S 400
400 S Jennings Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76104
Crest Oasis
4701 American Blvd
Fort Worth, TX 76040
The Trails at Summer Creek
9069 Summer Creek Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76123
Olympus 7th Street
2601 W 7th St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Presidio at River East
2413 Race Street
Fort Worth, TX 76111
The Landing
4200 Centreport Dr
Fort Worth, TX 76155
Mag & May
315 West Magnolia Avenue
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University