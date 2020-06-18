7036 Lomo Alto Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Park Palisades
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3d083de0e4 ---- Beautiful spacious updated floor plan in the Park Palisades area. Living room is open to formal dining with a gas starter fireplace. Large bedrooms with closets. Screened back porch that is perfect for entertaining! Neighborhood is complete with a community pool and beautiful landscaped entrance. This home will go fast! 2 Car Garage Automatic Garage Door Opener Built In Microwave Central Air Covered Back Patio Gas Fireplace Gas Hot Water Heater Washer & Dryer Connections
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7036 Lomo Alto Dr. have any available units?
7036 Lomo Alto Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7036 Lomo Alto Dr. have?
Some of 7036 Lomo Alto Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7036 Lomo Alto Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
7036 Lomo Alto Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.