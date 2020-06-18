7036 Lomo Alto Dr.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/3d083de0e4 ---- Beautiful spacious updated floor plan in the Park Palisades area. Living room is open to formal dining with a gas starter fireplace. Large bedrooms with closets. Screened back porch that is perfect for entertaining! Neighborhood is complete with a community pool and beautiful landscaped entrance. This home will go fast! 2 Car Garage Automatic Garage Door Opener Built In Microwave Central Air Covered Back Patio Gas Fireplace Gas Hot Water Heater Washer & Dryer Connections