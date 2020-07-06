7016 Briercliff Court

Amenities

Exceptional one-level home in popular, gated Briercliff Estates. Many updates including fresh paint, newer roof and appliances. The open floor plan has three bedrooms, three baths, a grand living space and warm study. Hardwood flooring in living areas and bedrooms. Very spacious master suite with French doors to the scenic back patio. The gourmet kitchen has beautiful black granite, a built-in sub-zero, DCS gas cooking, charming brick floor and a center island. Outside you'll find a picturesque patio and yard with privacy hedge.