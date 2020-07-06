All apartments in Fort Worth
7016 Briercliff Court
Last updated April 8 2020 at 10:09 PM

7016 Briercliff Court

7016 Briercliff Court · No Longer Available
Location

7016 Briercliff Court, Fort Worth, TX 76132

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Exceptional one-level home in popular, gated Briercliff Estates. Many updates including fresh paint, newer roof and appliances. The open floor plan has three bedrooms, three baths, a grand living space and warm study. Hardwood flooring in living areas and bedrooms. Very spacious master suite with French doors to the scenic back patio. The gourmet kitchen has beautiful black granite, a built-in sub-zero, DCS gas cooking, charming brick floor and a center island. Outside you'll find a picturesque patio and yard with privacy hedge.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7016 Briercliff Court have any available units?
7016 Briercliff Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7016 Briercliff Court have?
Some of 7016 Briercliff Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7016 Briercliff Court currently offering any rent specials?
7016 Briercliff Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7016 Briercliff Court pet-friendly?
No, 7016 Briercliff Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 7016 Briercliff Court offer parking?
Yes, 7016 Briercliff Court offers parking.
Does 7016 Briercliff Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7016 Briercliff Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7016 Briercliff Court have a pool?
No, 7016 Briercliff Court does not have a pool.
Does 7016 Briercliff Court have accessible units?
No, 7016 Briercliff Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7016 Briercliff Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7016 Briercliff Court has units with dishwashers.

