Completely updated home. Great location and school district. This large, hard to find home, has new carpet, large ceramic tile, laminate floors, new granite kitchen counter tops, stove, microwave and more! A great feature is the large game-room-bonus room which includes a wet bar and built in wine rack. Great open kitchen and formals dining and living room. The split master has a jetted tub and so much more. Keller ISD school district.