7000 Laurelhill Court North
Last updated October 18 2019 at 2:14 PM

7000 Laurelhill Court North

7000 Laurelhill Court North · No Longer Available
Location

7000 Laurelhill Court North, Fort Worth, TX 76133
South Meadows Crossing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**Happy New Year! Apply NOW to receive your Application Fees Credited Back when you are approved and sign a Lease on this home in January**
Nice brick home with open concept. There is a large Living room with vaulted ceilings, brick fireplace. Ceramic tiles in kitchen with granite counter tops, an under mount sink, and white appliances (refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, and range). Vaulted ceilings in master with private bathroom. Great size yard. 2 car garage offers remote parking access. *HOME IS AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN AND PET FRIENDLY!*
This home is on the Rently lock box system. For your self viewing tour please register online at www.Rently.com.

To apply on a Main Street Renewal home: All applicants must complete application on our website and return documents within 24 hours of applying.

Please upload the following documents to your Applicant Portal within 24 hours so we may process your application:

You may follow the link below to locate the Applicant Login page
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7000 Laurelhill Court North have any available units?
7000 Laurelhill Court North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7000 Laurelhill Court North have?
Some of 7000 Laurelhill Court North's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7000 Laurelhill Court North currently offering any rent specials?
7000 Laurelhill Court North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7000 Laurelhill Court North pet-friendly?
Yes, 7000 Laurelhill Court North is pet friendly.
Does 7000 Laurelhill Court North offer parking?
Yes, 7000 Laurelhill Court North offers parking.
Does 7000 Laurelhill Court North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7000 Laurelhill Court North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7000 Laurelhill Court North have a pool?
No, 7000 Laurelhill Court North does not have a pool.
Does 7000 Laurelhill Court North have accessible units?
No, 7000 Laurelhill Court North does not have accessible units.
Does 7000 Laurelhill Court North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7000 Laurelhill Court North has units with dishwashers.

