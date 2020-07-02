7000 Club Creek Drive

Amenities

pet friendly garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! This home features two living areas, one with a cozy fireplace, high ceilings, laminate floors and stainless steel appliances and much more! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com. Get approved in 10 days, and receive One Month Free!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.