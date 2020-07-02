All apartments in Fort Worth
Find more places like 7000 Club Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fort Worth, TX
/
7000 Club Creek Drive
Last updated February 6 2020 at 7:09 PM

7000 Club Creek Drive

7000 Club Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fort Worth
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7000 Club Creek Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76137
Summerfields

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This beautiful 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2-car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! This home features two living areas, one with a cozy fireplace, high ceilings, laminate floors and stainless steel appliances and much more! Fenced backyard, great for entertaining! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com. Get approved in 10 days, and receive One Month Free!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7000 Club Creek Drive have any available units?
7000 Club Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 7000 Club Creek Drive have?
Some of 7000 Club Creek Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7000 Club Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7000 Club Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7000 Club Creek Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7000 Club Creek Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7000 Club Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7000 Club Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 7000 Club Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7000 Club Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7000 Club Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 7000 Club Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7000 Club Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 7000 Club Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7000 Club Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7000 Club Creek Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Move Cross Country
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Trinity Bluff Urban Apartments
701 E Bluff St
Fort Worth, TX 76102
Trinity at Left Bank
411 Harrold St
Fort Worth, TX 76107
Rivervue
5828 Arborlawn Drive
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Sycamore Center Villas
7901 Chandra Lane
Fort Worth, TX 76134
The Kelton at Clearfork Apartments
4945 Gage Ave
Fort Worth, TX 76109
Normandale Place & Emerald Hills
8950 N Normandale St
Fort Worth, TX 76116
The Estates at Ridglea Hills
6869 Chickering Rd
Fort Worth, TX 76116
Highpoint Urban Living
650 S Main St
Fort Worth, TX 76104

Similar Pages

Fort Worth 1 BedroomsFort Worth 2 Bedrooms
Fort Worth Dog Friendly ApartmentsFort Worth Pet Friendly Places
Fort Worth Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fort WorthCity ViewCentre Port Business Park
Fairway BendHarmony HillsWoodhaven
Overton SouthScenic Bluff

Apartments Near Colleges

Tarrant County College DistrictTexas Christian University
University of North Texas Health Science CenterTexas Wesleyan University
Amberton University