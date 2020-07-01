6973 Sylvan Meadows Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

TOTAL Remodel June 2017! This house has a fresh coat of paint, all new flooring, new tile surround in bathrooms along with new fixtures. This house has been well appointed and is ready for immediate move in! The large open kitchen breakfast bar overlooks the family gathering area. Lots of windows provide natural light throughout the house. Split master suite allows for privacy and oversized luxury awaits in the master bath. Just minutes from Loop 820, NO smoking on property. Pets negotiable. Check Availability date. No housing vouchers, Np Section 8 accepted.