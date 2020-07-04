All apartments in Fort Worth
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6929 Brookglen Lane

6929 Brookglen Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6929 Brookglen Lane, Fort Worth, TX 76179
Parkview Hills

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
game room
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Lots of room in this home! Large downstairs living area and a game room upstairs too! Four bedroom and two baths upstairs, half bath downstairs. All bedrooms have large walk-in closets. Kitchen is open to the dining area with breakfast bar. Nice sized back yard with large trees.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6929 Brookglen Lane have any available units?
6929 Brookglen Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
Is 6929 Brookglen Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6929 Brookglen Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6929 Brookglen Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6929 Brookglen Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6929 Brookglen Lane offer parking?
No, 6929 Brookglen Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6929 Brookglen Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6929 Brookglen Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6929 Brookglen Lane have a pool?
No, 6929 Brookglen Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6929 Brookglen Lane have accessible units?
No, 6929 Brookglen Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6929 Brookglen Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6929 Brookglen Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6929 Brookglen Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6929 Brookglen Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

