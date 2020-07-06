All apartments in Fort Worth
Location

6925 Andress Drive, Fort Worth, TX 76132

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
range
Nice open plan home in Oakmont Meadows. Open style floor plan. Large living area has vaulted ceiling, new plank flooring though out 1st floor, lots of windows, corner fireplace. Large Kitchen is open to living area. New range & microwave. Separated laundry off kitchen. Large master suite downstairs with sep tub & shower + large walk-in closet + 2 other bedrooms down with full bath. 4th bedroom is up with half bath + study which is open to living below. Large backyard has ne back fence. Sprinkler System too.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6925 Andress Drive have any available units?
6925 Andress Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Worth, TX.
How much is rent in Fort Worth, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Worth Rent Report.
What amenities does 6925 Andress Drive have?
Some of 6925 Andress Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6925 Andress Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6925 Andress Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6925 Andress Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6925 Andress Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fort Worth.
Does 6925 Andress Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6925 Andress Drive offers parking.
Does 6925 Andress Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6925 Andress Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6925 Andress Drive have a pool?
No, 6925 Andress Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6925 Andress Drive have accessible units?
No, 6925 Andress Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6925 Andress Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6925 Andress Drive has units with dishwashers.

