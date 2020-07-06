6925 Andress Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Nice open plan home in Oakmont Meadows. Open style floor plan. Large living area has vaulted ceiling, new plank flooring though out 1st floor, lots of windows, corner fireplace. Large Kitchen is open to living area. New range & microwave. Separated laundry off kitchen. Large master suite downstairs with sep tub & shower + large walk-in closet + 2 other bedrooms down with full bath. 4th bedroom is up with half bath + study which is open to living below. Large backyard has ne back fence. Sprinkler System too.